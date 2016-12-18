EL ESCONDITE DE IVÁN

Facebook Twitter Google +1     Admin

!"SAVE" GANA EL PREMIO AL MEJOR THRILLER EN NUEVA YORK!

-!"SAVE" ha ganado el "BEST SHORT THRILLER AWARD" en el "Red Carpet Cinefest 2017" en New York, USA

"SAVE - Short Film" by Ivan Sáinz-Pardo has won the "BEST SHORT THRILLER AWARD" in the "Red Carpet Cinefest 2017" in New York, USA

CONGRATS Josephine Ehlert , Roland von Kummant and Philipp Fabian Kölmel !!

VER "SAVE" https://vimeo.com/147255042

 

