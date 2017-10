EL ESCONDITE DE IVÁN

-!"SAVE" recibe su premio nº 54 "Best Narrative Short Film Award" en la "Toronto Film Week 2017" en Toronto. CANADA!

-WINNER "SAVE - Short Film" by Ivan Sainz-Pardo has won the Award n° 54, "Best Narrative Short Film Award" at "Toronto Film Week 2017" in Toronto. CANADA! Ivan Sainz-Pardo's short film have got already 54 Awards and more than 300 Oficial Selections!