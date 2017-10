EL ESCONDITE DE IVÁN

-!"SAVE" recibe dos premios más, "2° BEST MICRO SHORT AWARD" y "2° BEST DIRECTOR AWARD" en la "Indie Suspense Horror Sc-Fi Film Festival 2017 Florida, USA!

-WINNER "SAVE - Short Film" by Ivan Sainz-Pardo has won 2 AWARDS "2° BEST MICRO SHORT AWARD" and "2° BEST DIRECTOR AWARD" at "Indie Suspense Horror Sc-Fi Film Festival 2017 Florida, USA!

Ivan Sainz-Pardo's short film have got already 56 Awards and more than 300 Official Selections!

Congrats Josephine Ehlert, Roland von Kummant and Philipp Fabian Kölmel