EL ESCONDITE DE IVÁN

-AWARD N° 69 "SAVE - Short Film" by Ivan Sainz-Pardo has won "BEST NEW ART FORM FILM AWARD" at "So Limitless and Free Film Festival 2017" in Quebec. CANADA.

-!"SAVE" ha recibido el "BEST NEW ART FORM FILM AWARD" en el "So Limitless and Free Film Festival 2017" en Quebec. CANADA

Congrats Josephine Ehlert, Roland von Kummant and Philipp Fabian Kölmel!

SAVE: https://lnkd.in/gbVWZE5

SIMONE'S LABYRINTH: https://vimeo.com/15631906