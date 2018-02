EL ESCONDITE DE IVÁN

-!"AINHOA" ha recibido los Premios "BEST NARRATIVE SHORT", "BEST EDITING (Fran García / Iván Sáinz-Pardo)", BEST ACTRESS (Aurelia Schikarski) y "BEST DIRECTOR (Ivan Sainz-Pardo)" en el "Creation International Film Festival (CIFF)", Ontario. CANADA!

!Muchas felicidades a todos!

-WINNER "AINHOA" - Short Film" by Ivan Sainz-Pardo has won "BEST NARRATIVE SHORT", "BEST EDITING (Fran García / Iván Sáinz-Pardo)", BEST ACTRESS (Aurelia Schikarski) y "BEST DIRECTOR (Ivan Sainz-Pardo)" at "Creation International Film Festival (CIFF)", Ontario. CANADA!

!Congrats!