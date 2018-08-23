Facebook Twitter Google +1     Admin

FANTÁSTICA CRÍTICA DE "AINHOA" EN RUMANIA:

20180823191701-ainhoa-poster-90-awards-.jpg

"Beautifully directed and shot, and sporting an impeccable visual grammar, the film by Iván Sáinz-Pardo is a treat to look at, and equally enjoyable to think about long after the credits roll. Visually pleasing, bittersweet and meaningful, Ainhoa is a film that we greatly enjoyed watching and would wholeheartedly recommend to anyone."

https://www.fiffest.net/ainhoa


23/08/2018 19:17. Ivan Enlazarme. PROYECTOS

Comentarios > Ir a formulario

No hay comentarios

Añadir un comentario



No será mostrado.

EL ESCONDITE DE IVÁN

BIENVENIDO AL BLOG OFICIAL DE IVÁN SAINZ-PARDO.
Contacto: Sevenrain7(arroba)hotmail.com

Temas

Archivos

Enlaces

Google

Blog creado con Blogia. Esta web utiliza cookies para adaptarse a tus preferencias y analítica web.
Blogia apoya a la Fundación Josep Carreras.

Contrato Coloriuris