EL ESCONDITE DE IVÁN

FANTÁSTICA CRÍTICA DE "AINHOA" EN RUMANIA:
"Beautifully directed and shot, and sporting an impeccable visual grammar, the film by Iván Sáinz-Pardo is a treat to look at, and equally enjoyable to think about long after the credits roll. Visually pleasing, bittersweet and meaningful, Ainhoa is a film that we greatly enjoyed watching and would wholeheartedly recommend to anyone."
https://www.fiffest.net/ainhoa
