EL ESCONDITE DE IVÁN

Con la reciente selección como FINALISTA en el "Triforce Short Film festival 2016" en Reino Unido, "SAVE" supera la barrera de las 100 selecciones y ha conseguido reunir 18 premios y numerosas nominaciones en festivales de cine de todo el mundo.

Es una sorpresa maravillosa que un cortometraje tan modesto y tan breve esté logrando llegar tan lejos y nos alegra enormemente. Esperamos seguir viajando y sobrecogiendo a mucha más gente en vuestra compañía.

Muchas felicidades a Josephine Ehlert, Roland von Kummant y Philipp Fabian Kölmel.

-MORE THAN 100 OFFICIAL SELECTIONS AND 18 INTERNATIONAL AWARDS!

"SAVE - Short Film" by Ivan Sáinz-Pardo has been selected in "Triforce Short Film festival 2016" in United Kingdom. The Short Film is winnner of 18 International Awards and was selected in more than 100 International Film Festivals around the world. :)