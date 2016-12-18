EL ESCONDITE DE IVÁN

|
!"SAVE" GANA EL PREMIO AL MEJOR THRILLER EN NUEVA YORK!
-!"SAVE" ha ganado el "BEST SHORT THRILLER AWARD" en el "Red Carpet Cinefest 2017" en New York, USA
"SAVE - Short Film" by Ivan Sáinz-Pardo has won the "BEST SHORT THRILLER AWARD" in the "Red Carpet Cinefest 2017" in New York, USA
CONGRATS Josephine Ehlert , Roland von Kummant and Philipp Fabian Kölmel !!
VER "SAVE" https://vimeo.com/147255042
18/12/2016
!"SAVE" GANA EL "GOLD AWARD WINNER" EN LOS "SPOTLIGHT HORROR FILM AWARDS 2016", USA!
-!"SAVE" ha ganado el "GOLD AWARD" al mejor cortometraje en el "Spotlight Horror Film Awards 2016" en Atlanta, USA
"SAVE - Short Film" by Ivan Sáinz-Pardo has won the GOLD AWARD in the ""Spotlight Horror Film Awards 2016" in Atlanta, USA!
CONGRATS Josephine Ehlert , Roland von Kummant and Philipp Fabian Kölmel !!
VER "SAVE" https://vimeo.com/147255042
16/12/2016
!"SAVE" CONSIGUE SU PREMIO Nº 25 EN TEXAS, USA!
-!"SAVE" ha ganado el Premio a la Mejor Fotografía en el "Rivercity Underground Film Festival 2016" en San Antonio, Texas, USA
-!"SAVE" WIN AWARD nº 25!
CONGRATS Josephine Ehlert, Roland von Kummant and Philipp Fabian Kölmel !!
VER "SAVE" https://vimeo.com/147255042
14/12/2016
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN EN "CORTOGENIA 2016" PARA "SAVE" DE IVÁN SÁINZ-PARDO
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN EN "CORTOGENIA 2016" PARA "SAVE" :)
BEST DIRECTOR AWARD in CORTOGENIA 2016, Madrid, SPAIN
Congrats Josephine Ehlert Roland von Kummant y Philipp Fabian Kölmel
VER "SAVE" https://vimeo.com/147255042
12/12/2016
!"SAVE" PREMIO AL MEJOR GUION EN "PILAS EN CORTO", SEVILLA!
-!MEJOR GUION en el "Festival Internacional de Cortometrajes "Pilas en Corto" 2016", Sevilla!
-BEST SCREENPLAY AWARD in "Festival Internacional de Cortometrajes "Pilas en Corto" 2016", Sevilla. SPAIN!
CONGRATS Josephine Ehlert, Roland von Kummant and Philipp Fabian Kölmel !!
VER "SAVE" https://vimeo.com/147255042
05/12/2016
!"SAVE" MEJOR CORTO EN EL AAB INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL EN INDIA!
-!BEST MICRO SHORT FILM (November edition) en el "AAB International Film Festival 2016", Punjab, INDIA.!
-AWARD WINNER BEST MICRO SHORT FILM (November edition) in "AAB International Film Festival 2016", Punjab, INDIA.!
CONGRATS Josephine Ehlert, Roland von Kummant and Philipp Fabian Kölmel !!
VER "SAVE" https://vimeo.com/147255042
02/12/2016
!"SAVE" DE IVÁN SÁINZ-PARDO, GANADOR DEL FESTIVAL "FROSBITE" EN ISLANDIA"!
-!Best International Short AWARD en el "Frostbiter: Icelandic Horror Film Festival 2016", ISLANDIA
-AWARD WINNER Best International Short in "Frostbiter: Icelandic Horror Film Festival 2016", ICELAND
CONGRATS Josephine Ehlert, Roland von Kummant and Philipp Fabian Kölmel !!
VER "SAVE" https://vimeo.com/147255042
28/11/2016
!PREMIO Nº 20 PARA "SAVE" EN RUSIA!
-!Best Horror Short Film -Iván Sáinz-Pardo "SAVE" AWARD en el "The Salair International Independent FILM Festival 2016", RUSIA
-AWARD WINNER Best Horror Short Film -Iván Sáinz-Pardo "SAVE" in "The Salair International Independent FILM Festival 2016", RUSSIAN FEDERATION
CONGRATS Josephine Ehlert, Roland von Kummant and Philipp Fabian Kölmel !!
VER "SAVE" https://vimeo.com/147255042
21/11/2016
!"SAVE" GANA EL "OUTSTANDING HORROR AWARD" EN SONORA, CALIFORNIA, USA!
-!"SAVE" ha ganado el Premio al Mejor corto de terror en el 7th Annual ITSA Film Festival en Sonora, California, USA.
-WINNER "OUTSTANDING HORROR AWARD"
CONGRATS Josephine Ehlert, Roland von Kummant and Philipp Fabian Kölmell !!
VER "SAVE" https://vimeo.com/147255042
19/11/2016
"SAVE" SUPERA LAS 100 SELECCIONES Y LLEGA A LOS 18 PREMIOS EN FESTIVALES INTERNACIONALES!
Con la reciente selección como FINALISTA en el "Triforce Short Film festival 2016" en Reino Unido, "SAVE" supera la barrera de las 100 selecciones y ha conseguido reunir 18 premios y numerosas nominaciones en festivales de cine de todo el mundo.
Es una sorpresa maravillosa que un cortometraje tan modesto y tan breve esté logrando llegar tan lejos y nos alegra enormemente. Esperamos seguir viajando y sobrecogiendo a mucha más gente en vuestra compañía.
Muchas felicidades a Josephine Ehlert, Roland von Kummant y Philipp Fabian Kölmel.
-MORE THAN 100 OFFICIAL SELECTIONS AND 18 INTERNATIONAL AWARDS!
VER SAVE: https://vimeo.com/147255042
14/11/2016
!3 PREMIOS PARA "SAVE" EN EL "ZED FEST FILM FESTIVAL" EN CALIFORNIA, USA!
-!"SAVE" ha ganado los premios a MEJOR ACTRIZ Josephine Ehlert, MEJOR ACTOR Roland Roland von Kummant y MEJOR GUIÓN Ivan Sainz-Pardo en el "Zed Fest Film Festival & Screenplay Competition" California, USA!
-WINNER OF 3 AWARDS "SAVE - Short Film" by Ivan Sáinz-Pardo has won the Awards as OUTSTANDING ACTING PERFORMANCE Josephine Ehlert, OUTSTANDING ACTING PERFORMANCE Roland von Kummant and OUTSTANDING SCREEN STORY Iván Sáinz-Pardo in "Zed Fest Film Festival & Screenplay Competition" California, USA!
CONGRATS Josephine Ehlert, Roland von Kummant and Philipp Fabian Kölmel !!
VER SAVE: https://vimeo.com/147255042
12/11/2016
"AINHOA" COMPETIRÁ JUNTOA 16 CORTOMETRAJES DE TODO EL MUNDO POR LA PRESELECCIÓN A LOS OSCAR EN LA SECCIÓN OFICIAL DEL FESTIVAL INTERNACIONAL DE CINE DE GIJÓN 2016
"AINHOA" no solo se va a estrenar mundialmente en el Festival Internacional de Cine de Gijón, sino que además, competirá junto a otros 16 cortometrajes de todo el mundo por la preselección a los Oscars en la Sección Oficial a concurso.
http://www.gijonfilmfestival.com/…/33069-15-titulos-para-la…
El guión de "AINHOA" recibió la edición pasada el Premio Proyecto corto Movistar+ Pecera Estudio y el cortometraje rodado este verano en Bilbao, se proyectará el día 23 de Noviembre.
El cortometraje también podrá verse en cine próximamente en las proyecciones del día 2 y 6 de Diciembre en los Festivales de Cortada (Vitoria) y Aguilar de Campoo.
Felicitaciones a todo el equipo y también a todos los mecenas y productores asociados que nos han apoyado desde la plataforma Verkami: https://www.verkami.com/projects/15466-ainhoa
Un millón de gracias de corazón a todos.
11/11/2016
"SAVE" MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE EN EL 2016 TOP INDIE FILM AWARDS EN USA!!
-!"SAVE" ha ganado el Premio al mejor cortometraje en el"Top Indie Film Awards 2016", USA En su edición de Octubre ha estado también nominado a Mejor Director y Mejor sonido!
-BEST SHORT AWARD! "SAVE - Short Film" by Ivan Sáinz-Pardo has won in "Top Indie Film Awards 2016", USA!
VER SAVE: https://vimeo.com/147255042
10/11/2016
"AINHOA" DE IVÁN SÁINZ-PARDO EN LA SECCIÓN OFICIAL DEL XX FESTIVAL DE CORTOS DE VITORIA-GASTEIZ
Inmediatamente después de su inminente estreno en el Festival Internacional de Gijón, "AINHOA" de Iván Sáinz-Pardo se proyectará en la sesión oficial a concurso del XX FESTIVAL DE CORTOS DE VITORIA-GASTEIZ que se celebrará del 29 de Noviembre al 3 de Diciembre.
http://www.festivalcortada.com/
El Festival califica para los Goya y la proyección de "AINHOA" será el día 2. !Muchas felicidades a todos!
10/11/2016
!PREMIO A LA MEJOR DIRECCIÓN EN WINCHESTER, USA!
-!"SAVE" ha sido galardonado con el Premio a la mejor dirección en el "Things 2 Fear Film Fest 2016", celebrado en el Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Winchester, USA!
-"SAVE - Short Film" by Ivan Sáinz-Pardo WINNER as BEST SCREENPLAY in ""Things 2 Fear Film Fest 2016" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Winchester, USA!
Congrats to Josephine Ehlert , Roland von Kummant y Philipp Fabian Kölmell !!
VER SAVE: https://vimeo.com/147255042
05/11/2016
|
