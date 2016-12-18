EL ESCONDITE DE IVÁN

Facebook Twitter Google +1     Admin

!"SAVE" GANA EL PREMIO AL MEJOR THRILLER EN NUEVA YORK!

20161218204620-red-carpet-award.jpg

-!"SAVE" ha ganado el "BEST SHORT THRILLER AWARD" en el "Red Carpet Cinefest 2017" en New York, USA

"SAVE - Short Film" by Ivan Sáinz-Pardo has won the "BEST SHORT THRILLER AWARD" in the "Red Carpet Cinefest 2017" in New York, USA

CONGRATS Josephine Ehlert , Roland von Kummant and Philipp Fabian Kölmel !!

VER "SAVE" https://vimeo.com/147255042

 

!"SAVE" GANA EL "GOLD AWARD WINNER" EN LOS "SPOTLIGHT HORROR FILM AWARDS 2016", USA!

20161216000815-goldawardwinner-spotlighthorrorfilmawards-2016.jpg

-!"SAVE" ha ganado el "GOLD AWARD" al mejor cortometraje en el "Spotlight Horror Film Awards 2016" en Atlanta, USA

"SAVE - Short Film" by Ivan Sáinz-Pardo has won the GOLD AWARD in the ""Spotlight Horror Film Awards 2016" in Atlanta, USA!

CONGRATS Josephine Ehlert , Roland von Kummant and Philipp Fabian Kölmel !!

VER "SAVE" https://vimeo.com/147255042

!"SAVE" CONSIGUE SU PREMIO Nº 25 EN TEXAS, USA!

20161214022010-river-city-award.jpg

-!"SAVE" ha ganado el Premio a la Mejor Fotografía en el "Rivercity Underground Film Festival 2016" en San Antonio, Texas, USA

-!"SAVE" WIN AWARD nº 25! 
"SAVE - Short Film" by Ivan Sáinz-Pardo has won the "Best Cinematography AWARD" in the "Rivercity Underground Film Festival 2016" in San Antonio, Texas, USA

CONGRATS Josephine EhlertRoland von Kummant and Philipp Fabian Kölmel !!

VER "SAVE" https://vimeo.com/147255042

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN EN "CORTOGENIA 2016" PARA "SAVE" DE IVÁN SÁINZ-PARDO

20161212232834-cortogenia-premio.jpg

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN EN "CORTOGENIA 2016" PARA "SAVE" :)

BEST DIRECTOR AWARD in CORTOGENIA 2016, Madrid, SPAIN

Congrats Josephine Ehlert Roland von Kummant y Philipp Fabian Kölmel

VER "SAVE" https://vimeo.com/147255042

!"SAVE" PREMIO AL MEJOR GUION EN "PILAS EN CORTO", SEVILLA!

20161205114246-pilas-premio.jpg

-!MEJOR GUION en el "Festival Internacional de Cortometrajes "Pilas en Corto" 2016", Sevilla!

-BEST SCREENPLAY AWARD in "Festival Internacional de Cortometrajes "Pilas en Corto" 2016", Sevilla. SPAIN!

CONGRATS Josephine EhlertRoland von Kummant and Philipp Fabian Kölmel !!

VER "SAVE" https://vimeo.com/147255042

!"SAVE" MEJOR CORTO EN EL AAB INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL EN INDIA!

20161202125237-aab.jpg

-!BEST MICRO SHORT FILM (November edition) en el "AAB International Film Festival 2016", Punjab, INDIA.!

-AWARD WINNER BEST MICRO SHORT FILM (November edition) in "AAB International Film Festival 2016", Punjab, INDIA.!

CONGRATS Josephine Ehlert, Roland von Kummant and Philipp Fabian Kölmel !!

VER "SAVE" https://vimeo.com/147255042

!"SAVE" DE IVÁN SÁINZ-PARDO, GANADOR DEL FESTIVAL "FROSBITE" EN ISLANDIA"!

20161128005613-int1.jpg

-!Best International Short AWARD en el "Frostbiter: Icelandic Horror Film Festival 2016", ISLANDIA

-AWARD WINNER Best International Short in "Frostbiter: Icelandic Horror Film Festival 2016", ICELAND

CONGRATS Josephine EhlertRoland von Kummant and Philipp Fabian Kölmel !!

VER "SAVE" https://vimeo.com/147255042

!PREMIO Nº 20 PARA "SAVE" EN RUSIA!

20161121001108-salar-award.jpg

-!Best Horror Short Film -Iván Sáinz-Pardo "SAVE" AWARD en el "The Salair International Independent FILM Festival 2016", RUSIA

-AWARD WINNER Best Horror Short Film -Iván Sáinz-Pardo "SAVE" in "The Salair International Independent FILM Festival 2016", RUSSIAN FEDERATION

CONGRATS Josephine EhlertRoland von Kummant and Philipp Fabian Kölmel !!

VER "SAVE" https://vimeo.com/147255042

!"SAVE" GANA EL "OUTSTANDING HORROR AWARD" EN SONORA, CALIFORNIA, USA!

20161119120041-2016winner-horro-itsa.jpg

-!"SAVE" ha ganado el Premio al Mejor corto de terror en el 7th Annual ITSA Film Festival en Sonora, California, USA.

-WINNER "OUTSTANDING HORROR AWARD" 
"SAVE - Short Film" by Ivan Sáinz-Pardo has won the "OUTSTANDING HORROR AWARD" in the 7th Annual ITSA Film Festival in Sonora, California, USA.

CONGRATS Josephine EhlertRoland von Kummant and Philipp Fabian Kölmell !!

VER "SAVE" https://vimeo.com/147255042

"SAVE" SUPERA LAS 100 SELECCIONES Y LLEGA A LOS 18 PREMIOS EN FESTIVALES INTERNACIONALES!

20161114195428-save-poster-100-selections.jpg

Con la reciente selección como FINALISTA en el "Triforce Short Film festival 2016" en Reino Unido, "SAVE" supera la barrera de las 100 selecciones y ha conseguido reunir 18 premios y numerosas nominaciones en festivales de cine de todo el mundo.

Es una sorpresa maravillosa que un cortometraje tan modesto y tan breve esté logrando llegar tan lejos y nos alegra enormemente. Esperamos seguir viajando y sobrecogiendo a mucha más gente en vuestra compañía.

Muchas felicidades a Josephine EhlertRoland von Kummant y Philipp Fabian Kölmel.

-MORE THAN 100 OFFICIAL SELECTIONS AND 18 INTERNATIONAL AWARDS! 
"SAVE - Short Film" by Ivan Sáinz-Pardo has been selected in "Triforce Short Film festival 2016" in United Kingdom. The Short Film is winnner of 18 International Awards and was selected in more than 100 International Film Festivals around the world. :)

VER SAVE: https://vimeo.com/147255042

!3 PREMIOS PARA "SAVE" EN EL "ZED FEST FILM FESTIVAL" EN CALIFORNIA, USA!

20161112125402-captura-de-pantalla-2016-11-12-a-las-12.52.35.png

-!"SAVE" ha ganado los premios a MEJOR ACTRIZ Josephine Ehlert, MEJOR ACTOR Roland Roland von Kummant y MEJOR GUIÓN Ivan Sainz-Pardo en el "Zed Fest Film Festival & Screenplay Competition" California, USA!

-WINNER OF 3 AWARDS "SAVE - Short Film" by Ivan Sáinz-Pardo has won the Awards as OUTSTANDING ACTING PERFORMANCE Josephine Ehlert, OUTSTANDING ACTING PERFORMANCE Roland von Kummant and OUTSTANDING SCREEN STORY Iván Sáinz-Pardo in "Zed Fest Film Festival & Screenplay Competition" California, USA!

CONGRATS Josephine Ehlert, Roland von Kummant and Philipp Fabian Kölmel !!

VER SAVE: https://vimeo.com/147255042

"AINHOA" COMPETIRÁ JUNTOA 16 CORTOMETRAJES DE TODO EL MUNDO POR LA PRESELECCIÓN A LOS OSCAR EN LA SECCIÓN OFICIAL DEL FESTIVAL INTERNACIONAL DE CINE DE GIJÓN 2016

20161111175322-screen-shot-2016-11-11-at-17.52.54.png

"AINHOA" no solo se va a estrenar mundialmente en el Festival Internacional de Cine de Gijón, sino que además, competirá junto a otros 16 cortometrajes de todo el mundo por la preselección a los Oscars en la Sección Oficial a concurso.

http://www.gijonfilmfestival.com/…/33069-15-titulos-para-la…

El guión de "AINHOA" recibió la edición pasada el Premio Proyecto corto Movistar+ Pecera Estudio y el cortometraje rodado este verano en Bilbao, se proyectará el día 23 de Noviembre.

El cortometraje también podrá verse en cine próximamente en las proyecciones del día 2 y 6 de Diciembre en los Festivales de Cortada (Vitoria) y Aguilar de Campoo.

Felicitaciones a todo el equipo y también a todos los mecenas y productores asociados que nos han apoyado desde la plataforma Verkami: https://www.verkami.com/projects/15466-ainhoa

Un millón de gracias de corazón a todos.

"SAVE" MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE EN EL 2016 TOP INDIE FILM AWARDS EN USA!!

20161110183529-tifa-2016-winner-best-short.jpg

-!"SAVE" ha ganado el Premio al mejor cortometraje en el"Top Indie Film Awards 2016", USA En su edición de Octubre ha estado también nominado a Mejor Director y Mejor sonido!

-BEST SHORT AWARD! "SAVE - Short Film" by Ivan Sáinz-Pardo has won in "Top Indie Film Awards 2016", USA!
"SAVE" was also nominated as Best Director and Best Sound!
Congrats Josephine Ehlert, Roland von Kummant and Philipp Fabian Kölmel!

VER SAVE: https://vimeo.com/147255042

"AINHOA" DE IVÁN SÁINZ-PARDO EN LA SECCIÓN OFICIAL DEL XX FESTIVAL DE CORTOS DE VITORIA-GASTEIZ

20161110123829-captura-de-pantalla-2016-11-10-a-las-12.29.52.png

Inmediatamente después de su inminente estreno en el Festival Internacional de Gijón, "AINHOA" de Iván Sáinz-Pardo se proyectará en la sesión oficial a concurso del XX FESTIVAL DE CORTOS DE VITORIA-GASTEIZ que se celebrará del 29 de Noviembre al 3 de Diciembre.

http://www.festivalcortada.com/

El Festival califica para los Goya y la proyección de "AINHOA" será el día 2. !Muchas felicidades a todos!

!PREMIO A LA MEJOR DIRECCIÓN EN WINCHESTER, USA!

20161105155508-things-winner.jpg

-!"SAVE" ha sido galardonado con el Premio a la mejor dirección en el "Things 2 Fear Film Fest 2016", celebrado en el Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Winchester, USA!

-"SAVE - Short Film" by Ivan Sáinz-Pardo WINNER as BEST SCREENPLAY in ""Things 2 Fear Film Fest 2016" at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in Winchester, USA!

Congrats to Josephine Ehlert , Roland von Kummant y Philipp Fabian Kölmell !!

VER SAVE: https://vimeo.com/147255042

