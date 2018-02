EL ESCONDITE DE IVÁN

-!"SAVE" ha recibido el "BEST ACTION / THRILLER SHORT AWARD" en el "Creation International Film Festival (CIFF)", Ontario. CANADA!

!Muchas felicidades a todos!

-WINNER "AINHOA" - Short Film" by Ivan Sainz-Pardo has won "BEST ACTION / THRILLER SHORT AWARD" at "Creation International Film Festival (CIFF)", Ontario. CANADA!

!Congrats Josephine Ehlert, Roland von Kummant, Philipp Fabian Kölmel!